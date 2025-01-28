Which Manchester United star has been dubbed 'mini Modric'?

Manchester United's captain Maya Le Tissier called Hinata Miyazawa a "mini Modric" after her performance inspired the club to a win over Brighton.

United moved to second in the Women's Super League table after the 3-0 victory on Sunday.

Goals from Miyazawa, Ella Toone and Celin Bizet sealed the win. The club are seven points behind leaders and defending champions Chelsea.

Manchester United: What was said about Miyazawa?

Skipper Le Tissier told Sky post-match: "It was a very good team performance all round from the first whistle all the way until the end. We have an [amazing] midfielder that works her magic.

"A fantastic player, a fantastic person, we are very happy to have her in our team.

"She is magic, She is like a mini Modric, that's what we like to call her. She is the nicest girl.

"I think a lot of her work on and off the ball goes unnoticed and she has had to work hard to get into the team and now she has cemented her spot in there.

"She is one of our best players every single week, credit to her and what a great player she is."

Luka Modric is a huge player to be compared to with him a central figure to both the Croatian and Real Madrid.

Modric has won 28 titles with Real Madrid, including six Champions League titles.

He has also recorded second and third place finishes at the World Cup.

In comparison, Miyazawa won eight trophies with former club Tokyo Verdy Beleza and has lifted the FA Cup with United. The star is early in her career and the 25-year-old has more than an abundance of time to secure more titles.

United manager Marc Skinner said of his player: “What Hini [Miyazawa] brings to the team is an incredible level of football intelligence.

"She just always seems to be in the right space because she reads the game. What she’s learnt more, which is why she’s now playing consistently, is that this league is physical and if you duck out of challenges, you don’t win.

"But she’s in the challenges now. Tonight she was incredible. She’s probably one of the most intelligent footballers I’ve worked with, in terms of ‘football brain’.”

Miyazawa signed for United in 2023 just after she won the Golden Boot at the World Cup.

Injuries have hampered her progress at United but she is now going from strength-to-strength in the team.

United are in a battle to secure a top three spot which will seal Women's Champions League football for the club next season.

They have 27 points after 12 games with third-place Manchester City two points behind and fourth Arsenal three points behind.