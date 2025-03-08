'She is one of the best Women's Super League signings and players of all-time and each performance underlines the point further': Who is player of the season so far?

FourFourTwo have their say on who player and young player of the Women's Super League season would be if the campaign stopped tomorrow

Khadija &#039;Bunny&#039; Shaw of Manchester City battles for possession with Nathalie Bjorn, Lucy Bronze and Erin Cuthbert of Chelsea during the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on November 16, 2024 in London, England.
Bunny Shaw has been an impressive player this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Women's Super League is in the business end of the season with Chelsea looking the most likely to lift the trophy.

The Blues are eight points clear of Manchester United and remain unbeaten this campaign.

Many players have contributed to making the WSL an exciting and skilful league this season but some standout above the rest. In honour of those stars - and of course International Women's Day - here is who I think player and young player of the season is so far.

Women's Super League: Who has stood out this season?

Nikita Parris about kick the ball in a match for Brighton

Nikita Parris has had a good season with Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'll start with a few honourable mentions as there have been impressive performances across the league.

In particular Brighton's Nikita Parris, Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Manchester United Phallon Tullis-Joyce have really come through for each of their clubs.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd of Chelsea controls the ball during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Kingsmeadow on October 20, 2024 in Kingston upon Thames, England.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd has been impressive this season (Image credit: Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Parris has taken to the Brighton team like duck to water after her move from United. It was expected for her to shine at the side but she - along with star signing Fran Kirby - has given Brighton an extra edge. It's seeped into results as well with the club fifth as things stand.

Rytting Kaneryd had a blistering start to the campaign which has now been hampered slightly with injury. But her volley against Tottenham in October is surely going to be up for goal of the season. It can be quite hard to standout in a stacked Chelsea team but in FourFourTwo's view she has made it seem effortless.

And Tullis-Joyce has been a stalwart for United this campaign. She had incredibly large shoes to fill with Mary Earps leaving last summer but she has stepped into them and they are her perfect size.

She is currently battling it out with Chelsea's Hannah Hampton for the Golden Glove and she would more than deserve it.

Bunny Shaw heading the ball

Bunny Shaw has once again been clinical in front of goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

But, for me, the person who would be awarded player of the season if it ended tomorrow would be Manchester City's Bunny Shaw.

Shaw is being slightly overlooked this campaign, in my opinion, because City's form has dropped off and their chances of winning the WSL are all but over.

But despite the club being 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, the striker has continued her electric form. She has played 14 games and scored 12 goals and made one assist. She missed two games because of injury and not coincidentally City's form started to slip around the time of her injury. Shaw is on track to bag a second successive WSL Golden Boot.

Her clinicism in front of goal is not the only reason she should be player of the season, it's also because she is constant thorn in the side of defences.

She tops the stat charts for most goals per 90 minutes (1.14). Shaw also has the third-highest amount of shots on target per 90 (2.1) and shots per 90 (5).

Shaw also had to deal with misogynistic and racist abuse after City's 4-3 loss to Arsenal. Her next WSL game back after receiving the disgusting messages on social media she proved her haters wrong by scoring a brace in City's 4-0 win over Liverpool.

City as a team are more deadly and feel more likely to win if Shaw is on the team sheet. She is one of the best WSL signings and players of all-time and each performance underlines the point further.

And so if Shaw would take player of the year, who would claim young player of the year? For me it has to be Manchester United's Grace Clinton.

Grace Clinton on the ball for United

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clinton was sent out on loan last campaign to Tottenham where she really burst onto the WSL scene. Her efforts earned her a first England cap and a starting spot at United this season.

The 21-year-old has carried her form through with five goals this campaign. She has asserted herself in her midfield position, taking control of the game and dictating play well.

Clinton is carrying the form onto the international stage too as she starred in England's 1-0 win against Spain in February. The Lionesses are potentially without Georgia Stanway for the Euros this summer because of a knee issue but Clinton is proving game-on-game for England and United that she is more than capable of stepping up into that role.

