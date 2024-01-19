Bayern Munich explore move for Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier: report

Bayern Munich are expressing interest in acquiring Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier as they explore options for right-backs during the January transfer window, according to reports.

The reigning Bundesliga champions have already secured the signing of Eric Dier from Tottenham earlier this window to fill in at centre-back, while over the summer they completed the club-record transfer of Harry Kane from the same club.

Bayern could make it three former Spurs players if they snap up Trippier, who enjoyed arguably his best-ever season last term playing for Newcastle. The 33-year-old played a crucial role in the Magpies’ journey from battling relegation to reaching the Champions League, often captaining the team.

Bayern have a strong English contingent now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, The Telegraph reports that Trippier is among the players that the Germans are considering for a potential deal.

During the summer, Tuchel had targeted Manchester City's Kyle Walker, as Benjamin Pavard left to Inter Milan for £25.7 million. The club came close to securing Walker's services, but he ultimately decided to stay with Pep Gaurdiola’s outfit.

Bayern have been using Konrad Laimer at right-back, with Joshua Kimmich also taking on the role. And now it’s thought that they wish to bring in a fresh face to play there.

Joshua Kimmich has filled in at right-back (Image credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Trippier saw a surge in his career after he departed England to Atletico Madrid, where he won La Liga in 2021. He joined Newcastle in the subsequent season under Eddie Howe, becoming a key figure for the side as they found their way back to the Champions League after a 20-year absence.

The experienced defender has provided leadership within the squad and contributed on the pitch by taking set-pieces. He can play on both sides of the backline and has been used in conjunction with Tino Livramento this season, who joined the Magpies from Southampton over the summer.

More Newcastle United stories

Ranked! The 10 best strikers in the world right now

Manchester City report: Kalvin Phillips to make surprising loan, with confirmation future will be sorted imminently

Newcastle chairman reportedly slapped with £58m lawsuit: What does this mean for the Magpies?