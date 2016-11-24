Ankle guards for crunching tackles

Win those 50-50s

Sick of limping off the pitch with your ankles battered and bruised? G-Form’s all-new PRO ankle guards use three pads rather than two to provide complete protection when you’re flying into tackles. They’re also reversible, so the third pad can be worn on the front or back of the ankle.

Ride crunching tackles

G-Form ankle guards use Reaction Protection Technology (RPT), which means the pads harden on impact and absorb the force of a tackle, before returning to their soft state. An elastic stirrup will also ensure they don’t slip while you’re on the move, so you can keep an eye on your opponent rather than your guards.

Tackle in style

G-Form’s PRO guards are made of 18% lycra and 82% nylon, which provides a snug, comfortable fit and just the right amount of stretch. The guards also use sports breathable, moisture-wicking UPF 50+ fabric to reduce heat and sweat, keeping your skin free of irritation. Oh, and don’t forget they’re machine washable.

How much do they cost?

You don’t need to earn footballer wages to get your hands on the best protective wear. The G-Form PRO guards cost just $24.99 (£20) and are available in black and yellow or black and grey. Sizes range from small to extra large. Click here to buy a pair or enter our competition to win G-Form ankle guards.

Do G-Form just make guards?

G-Form have an impressive line-up of protective football gear, all of which has been specifically designed to provide unrivalled protection but without unnecessary bulk. Visit www.g-form.com to view their full range.