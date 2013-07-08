Lasers for goalposts: Nike lights up the streets

There is nothing that cannot be improved with lasers – including football.



With that in mind, Nike's created a portable pitch that uses a crane-mounted laser system to conjure up a five-a-side footy field in the location of your choice – as long as you live in one of six lucky neighbourhoods in Madrid.



It's all part of Nike's all new #MiPista campaign, which aims to bring a football field to the streets.



Dial up a location on the associated smartphone app, and a team of specialists will wing their way over to you to set up the pitch – no matter what time of day it is.



The van also comes stocked with Nike's FC247 footy boots for you to try out – they're designed for small-scale street football, hence the whole "laser pitch" publicity drive.



Well, it beats jumpers for goalposts – hopefully Nike will roll it out to other territories soon.



[via Stuff]