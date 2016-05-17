New Balance Visaro and Furon launch event

The summer is nearly upon us, which means it’s time to kick back, relax and enjoy the sun, sea, sand and… er… NEW BOOT RELEASES. Sorry, we just get excited about that sort of thing at Performance HQ.

First to tantalise our tootsies this summer? New Balance with their new Furon and Visaro boots. We laced up and took the souped up models for a test drive at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground.

Aaron Ramsey and Marouane Fellaini are just two of the stars who will be strutting their stuff in the new boots at the Euros this summer. Oh, and us of course (in our back garden).

We also soaked up the sun as Liverpool unveiled their kit for the 2016/17 campaign, with Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson hitting the catwalk with a seflie stick. Say cheese… (it really was cheesey).

Anyway, enough of the talking. Check out what we got up to by hitting play. Lights, camera, action!

The new ‘Game On or Game Over’ film featuring Aaron Ramsey, Álvaro Negredo and Jesús Navas can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/l1dVqELNbE0

Furon and Visaro boots are available to pre-order now at www.newbalance.com/football (US residents) and www.newbalance.co.uk/football (UK residents).

The boot ranges will be available from 6th June 2016.