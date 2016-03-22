New Nike England kits for Euro 2016

If FFT needed a reminder to hit the gym before the summer we certainly got one at the launch of England’s new kit at Wembley.

The Three Lions will strut their stuff at Euro 2016 in a skintight jersey that will show off their muscle-bound physiques, but we may have to order a size up.





If the England players think the new figure-hugging Vapor kit from Nike will restrict their movement, they'll be pleased to know it has been woven together with 50 per cent more stretch and they'll be no overheating in French heat. Made with AeroSwift technology, the shirt is 10 per cent lighter and soaks up sweat 20 per cent faster, while also drying 25 per cent faster (than previous Nike football kits). It's all in the percentages, right?

Ventilation-enhancing strips on the sides of the shirts and shorts with also help the players stay cool when the heat is on. But, it was the subtle design details that really caught our eye. ‘England’ is knitted into the back of the collar and the words ‘Three’ and ‘Lions’ adorn the inside cuffs.





There’s a little history lesson in there as well, which will be sure to satisfy the most patriotic of fans. The back of the crest reveals a rose graphic in reference to the symbol that was embroidered on to early England caps in the 19th century.

Bright red socks, featuring a blue graphic on the calf, complete the home kit and celebrate the look of the team that famously triumphed over Brazil at Maracana Stadium in 1984.





And don’t be forgetting about the away kit. The red jersey honours the 50th anniversary of England’s World Cup success back in 1966.

Whatever happens at Euro 2016, Roy Hodgson’s men will certainly look the part.

England 2016 home and away kits will be available from March 24 at Nike.com and selected retailers