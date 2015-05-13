Under Armour SpeedForm: The Lowdown

1 You should wear this boot if…

… You fancy yourself as a speed king. These boots are built for players who like to glide across the surface. “We were relentless in our pursuit of understanding what was required by players who rely on speed and a quick first step as their weapons on the pitch,” said Josh Rattet, VP, Team Sports, Under Armour. “The boot is engineered with technology that will change the standard of fit and feel in boots designed for the sport’s fastest footballers.” Want to know how? Let us fill you in…



2 Slip-on technology

Isn’t it annoying when your inner sole slides around? No such problem in the SpeedForm. Built with a seamless heel cup, one-piece upper, you can just slip this boot on like a wet suit surf shoe. “The no-sock liner construction provides a natural connection to the ground to maximize acceleration and change of direction,” explains Rattet. “The seamless anatomical heel cup brings an entirely new fit and feel to the pitch.”



3 Custom fit

We’d all love for a boot manufacturer to invite us to their HQ for a bespoke fitting, unfortunately we’re rubbish. As a compromise, the boot bods at Under Armour have designed an articulated toe box. This isn’t storage space for pinkies lost in battle, but a feature that molds to the foot providing a customized fit so you can get on with bursting nets and not blisters. “If a boot feels like it’s custom-fitted, it eliminates a lot of distractions footballers traditionally have with speed boots that compromise comfort,” says Rattet.



4 Don’t worry about your weight

Moobs, beer gut, saggy backside – you’ve got enough to lug around the pitch. Thankfully, the SpeedForm will keep you light on your feet. Weighing in at 210g, this footwear is engineered with a form-fitting mesh upper that makes the boot feel like an extension of the foot. “For extra speed on the pitch, it’s built on a virtually weightless Chrome Pebax® sole plate,” says Rattet. “This provides optimal traction to generate an explosive first step.”



5 What the pros say

Manchester United’s new £25 million hotshot Memphis Dempay has been banging in the goals with the SpeedForm since March, helping PSV Eindhoven win their first Eredivisie title since 2008. He didn’t even have to break them in. “The UA SpeedForm boots were amazing from the first time out of the box,” said Depay. “Speed is one of my greatest assets and the fit and comfort of these boots allow me to react and move without even thinking.”



The boots will be available in stores and online at UA.com beginning June 1, 2015 and will retail for £150.00. To learn how the boot is redefining speed on the football pitch, visit www.underarmour.com