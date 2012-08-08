Finish like Fernando Torres: Drill five

It’s hard to pigeonhole a striker like Fernando Torres. He’s not a poacher. He’s not a target man. He’s not a support striker. He’s a bit of everything.



As a youngster at Atletico Madrid he was an all action, gun slinging, goal machine.



For Spain, as he did for Liverpool, he lingers on the shoulder of the last defender waiting to latch on to a through ball.



At Chelsea he operates in a more selfless capacity, playing across the line, running the channels and fighting for every scrap. The burden of scoring no longer rests solely on his shoulders.



Whatever role he occupies, one thing remains: On his day, he’s deadly in front of goal.



Unfortunately FFT doesn’t have the power to bless you with El Nino’s natural talents, but we can help you masquerade as the Spaniard on a Sunday morning.



Drawing on the expertise of technical skills coach Alfred Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching, FFT has produced a five-week training programme to sharpen your shooting.



Download the guide for FREE and watch the goals fly in.



