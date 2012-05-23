Phil Jones: 5 foods I can't live without

1 Meat

“I love meat and thankfully we can eat that before and after a game. Whether it’s chicken, steak or pork, it's all full of protein, which helps with recovery.”



2 Chips

“ I eat reasonably well and I know how to keep in shape, but being a typical English lad I love chips and you can't beat getting them from chip shop."



3 Pasta

“I love most Italian food, especially spaghetti bolognese. I’ll always have pasta before a match because it's full of carbohydrates, which gives you energy during the game."



4 Sweets

“I’ve got a very bad sweet tooth. I love all kinds of sweets. I'm definitely a sweet person over chocolate, but if I could only have one bar of chocolate for the rest of my life it would have to be an Aero.”



5 Vegetables

“I’m not a fan of carrots and beans or anything like that, but I have to eat vegetables as part of my diet."





