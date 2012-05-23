Phil Jones: 5 foods I can't live without
By Ben Welch
Sssshhh don't tell LVG, but Phil Jones likes to scoff fish and chips and chocolate Aero bars. Did we also mention he hates carrots and beans? Whoops.
1 Meat
“I love meat and thankfully we can eat that before and after a game. Whether it’s chicken, steak or pork, it's all full of protein, which helps with recovery.”
2 Chips
“ I eat reasonably well and I know how to keep in shape, but being a typical English lad I love chips and you can't beat getting them from chip shop."
3 Pasta
“I love most Italian food, especially spaghetti bolognese. I’ll always have pasta before a match because it's full of carbohydrates, which gives you energy during the game."
4 Sweets
“I’ve got a very bad sweet tooth. I love all kinds of sweets. I'm definitely a sweet person over chocolate, but if I could only have one bar of chocolate for the rest of my life it would have to be an Aero.”
5 Vegetables
“I’m not a fan of carrots and beans or anything like that, but I have to eat vegetables as part of my diet."
