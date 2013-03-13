Javi Garcia: 5 foods I can't live without
By Ben Welch
Nothing beats a bit of home cooking, says Zenit St Petersburg's Spanish midfielder
Mario Balotelli said it drove him away from England. Roman Pavlyuchenko hated it. Thierry Henry couldn’t understand why we drenched it in ketchup and gravy. English food has never been popular with foreign players.
And it’s no different for Manchester City’s Spanish midfielder, Javi Garcia. Forget the advice of City’s nutritionists, during these chilly winter months he craves his mother’s belly warming cooking. Ah, diddums.
But even his mum can’t match the culinary skills of his grandma. If it were up to Garcia he’d feast on her paella every day.
To find out what the spread at a Garcia family get together looks like hit play and watch this video.
