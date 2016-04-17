Eat like an athlete: Ultimate matchday nutrition
By Alec Fenn
Elite nutritionist Liam Holmes recommends the matchday meals that will ensure you can cover every blade of grass
“For a morning kick-off, your pre-match meal should contain food that’s easy to digest. Don’t eat anything that’s deep-fried or full of fat, such as pastries. An omelette, protein porridge or Greek yoghurt with berries and granola is ideal.
If you’re playing in the afternoon, have a similar breakfast, then a small meal two to three hours before kick-off. I’d recommend a chicken and hummus wrap, a protein bar or a homemade smoothie. These meals include good carbohydrates for sustained energy, small amounts of healthy fats to improve your concentration and decision-making, and protein to kick-start recovery.
Immediately after the game, have a recovery shake, followed by a solid meal with vegetables and some starchy carbs, such as jerk chicken, rice and peas.
Your evening meal should contain healthy fats to boost recovery. Adding avocado, oily fish or a sprinkling of seeds will really help. Don’t eat anything you haven’t tried before. Game day is not the time to experiment.”
For more nutritional advice visit phnutrition.co.uk, follow @pH_NutritionUK and like facebook.com/phnutrition
Recommended for you:
5 foods to boost your performance
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.