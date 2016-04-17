Eat like an athlete: Ultimate matchday nutrition

“For a morning kick-off, your pre-match meal should contain food that’s easy to digest. Don’t eat anything that’s deep-fried or full of fat, such as pastries. An omelette, protein porridge or Greek yoghurt with berries and granola is ideal.

If you’re playing in the afternoon, have a similar breakfast, then a small meal two to three hours before kick-off. I’d recommend a chicken and hummus wrap, a protein bar or a homemade smoothie. These meals include good carbohydrates for sustained energy, small amounts of healthy fats to improve your concentration and decision-making, and protein to kick-start recovery.

Immediately after the game, have a recovery shake, followed by a solid meal with vegetables and some starchy carbs, such as jerk chicken, rice and peas.

Your evening meal should contain healthy fats to boost recovery. Adding avocado, oily fish or a sprinkling of seeds will really help. Don’t eat anything you haven’t tried before. Game day is not the time to experiment.”



