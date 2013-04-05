Sebastien Bassong: 5 foods I can't live without
By Ben Welch
Here are the foods Sebastien Bassong likes to scoff to fuel his performance on the pitch
Training hard and eating well must leave footballers itching to pay the clown, the king or the colonel a visit.
But when the hunger pang strikes for Sebastien Bassong, he prefers to reach for life’s healthier options – and he’s not just being a teacher’s pet.
The Cameroon international lists a number of fruits and dairy products amongst his much-loved grub, but he can’t live without one rich source of carbohydrates.
“I love rice. I’m never without it,” he told FFT. “As an African guy I was raised on it. It makes us Africans strong.”
Find out what other foods the Norwich City defender simply can’t do without in this video.
