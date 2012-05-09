Assou-Ekotto: How to hit the perfect free kick

Benoit Assou-Ekotto may be some way down the pecking order when it comes to taking free kicks at Tottenham, but that doesn't stop the Cameroon full-back from putting in hours of practice on the training ground.



And his dedication hasn't gone to waste - just ask Merseyside giants Liverpool and Everton - both of whom have been on the wrong end of Assou-Ekotto wonder strikes.



When FFT observes Tottenham's left back practising his free kicks, it's clear he would be one of the lead candidates to take over Rafael van dar Vaart's dead ball duties, were the Dutchman to ever leave White Hart Lane.



The cavalier full-back whips shot after shot into the corner of the net from just outside the box, without barely breaking sweat. To watch his sweet strikes and hear his essential tips, click play and take note.



Benoit was speaking on behalf of Thomas Cook Sport. Secure your seat at a Spurs home game with a Thomas Cook Sport Match Break on 0844 800 9900 or online atwww.thomascooksport.com



Also see:

Larsson: How to hit an unstoppable free kick

Gareth Bale: Score from free kicks

Savage: Set-piece delivery