Larsson: How to hit an unstoppable free kick

My attacking free kicks are always dreadful. Do you have any tips for making sure you hit the target?

Sebastian Larsson says:

“Practice is crucial. I practise free-kicks for about half an hour after each training session. It’s not just about mastering technique; it gives you confidence.



You’ve practised it so many times you know you can take a good free-kick when it matters.



When it comes to the game and you have a free-kick in a dangerous position, you have a good feeling and that’s very important.



I visualise the ball going where I want it to go and I don’t hold back. Relax your body and strike through the ball.



I hit my free-kicks with the inside of my foot, connecting at a low point on the ball, bringing my foot up over the top. This creates topspin and dip."



