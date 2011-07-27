Master technique: First touch and finishing
By Ben Welch
Control, shoot, score. Fine tune your first touch and finish with a flourish, by practising this drill from Coerver Coaching
All the best strikers in the world have the ability to control the ball and finish in an instant.
A magnetic first touch and a sniper's eye for hitting the target enable them to do this at speed and under pressure.
If your first touch takes you into the grateful arms of the goalkeeper and your shots find the hedge more than the top corner, let FourFourTwo Performance and Coerver Coaching lend a hand.
In this video Alfred Galustian, head of Coerver Coaching, and Stoke City's under-15s demonstrate a drill designed to help you control and finish in one deadly attack.
For more technical advice visit Coerver Coaching on YouTube and facebook. For more drills and games from Alf Galustian visit Soccer Session Planner.
Stoke City under-15s demonstrated the drills.
Also see:
Master technique: 1 v 1 change of direction
Master technique: 1 v 1 feints
Master technique: 1 v 1 competition
Master technique: combination plays
Master technique: Pass and move combinations
Master technique: Ball mastery part one
Master technique: Ball mastery part two
Master technique: Running and passing at speed
Master technique: Speed with the ball
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.