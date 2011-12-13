How to keep possession: Perfect your first touch
By Ben Welch
Arsenal and England's pint sized playmaker Jack Wilshere tells you how to make your first touch count
It doesn't matter how fast you can run, how accurately you can pass or how cooly you can finish, if you can't make the ball stick with your first touch, your other skills are rendered useless.
As a graduate of the Arsenal Academy, Jack Wilshere has developed an immaculate first touch.
The England international believes his deft control gives him the edge over his opponents.
"The most important thing about beating a player is your first touch - if that's good you can do whatever you want with the ball," Wilshere told FFT.
Want to cast the ball under your spell? In this video Wilshere reveals a few training tips that will help you master the ball.
