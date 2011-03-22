Learn a new skill
By Ben Welch
Add a new skill to your arsenal, with the help of former Fulham manager Rene Meulensteen
Imagine if you had a formula for learning Nani's tricks. Imagine if there was a way of replicating his ball mastery and taking it out onto the pitch.
Sound ludicrous? Well, guess what - FourFourTwo Performance has obtained such information from the man who helps the Portuguese winger develop his skills - Manchester United's first team coach, Rene Meulensteen.
In this exclusive video the Dutchman explains the method to learning a new skill.
