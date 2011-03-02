Play like Nani

Hit and miss in his first two years at Old Trafford, last term Nani warmed to his post-Ronaldo role as creator-in-chief and this season he has been electrifying.



The Portuguese winger has brought an end product to his flicks and tricks, with assists and goals.



In 2010 he provided the most assists in the Premier League: an impressive 13. With this fleet of foot and trailblazing pace, Nani is fearsome adversary for any full back, but how do you take your game to the next level?



Manchester United's first team coach, Rene Meulensteen works with the wing raider day-in-day-out at Carrington.



In this video he explains how he has helped developed Nani's 1v1 prowess.



