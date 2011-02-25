Play like Paul Scholes

Ageless, often speechless, but routinely brilliant - United's ginger pimpernel Paul Scholes is a master technician.



His kamikaze tackles often come under scrutiny, but with the ball at this feet Scholes is peerless - the Premier League's answer to Xavi.



Dubbed 'Sat Nav' for this precision passing by his team-mates, the veteran schemer is the blueprint for all young, aspiring footballers.



Talking exclusively to FourFourTwo Performance, the man who has helped fine tune Scholes' technical skills, Sir Alex Ferguson's first lieutenant Rene Meulensteen, explains how the former United midfielder worked in training.



So, what are you waiting for? Get a notepad and pen and devour the inside track at Carrington....



