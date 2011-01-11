Master first touch: Part Two

Within the coaching fraternity the name Alfred Galustian is greeted with respect. Top clubs from around the world have called on the co-founder of Coerver Coaching to deliver their technical skills programmes.

Real Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and the world-renowned Clairefontaine academy – responsible for producing master technicians such as Nicolas Anelka, Thierry Henry and William Gallas – have all called on the services of Alfie.

Recognising the technical deficiency within the Premier League’s homegrown talent the world’s best league has appointed Alfie as their technical skill instructor.

Working with the budding young players of Staines Town Academy, Aflie has delivered a series of videos exclusively for FourFourTwo Performance that will help enhance your training sessions and raise your skill level.

English players are often berated for their poor control. Check out Alfie’s simple first touch drills and master your control.

