Master technique: 1 v 1 change of direction
By Ben Welch
Make the ball your ally and evade the lunging legs of would-be tacklers, with this ball mastery drill from Coerver Coaching
How many times have we seen Barcelona's puppet masters glide clear from a swarm of zealous ball thieves?
Their ability to sidestep tackles, by simply sweeping the ball from left to right with the inside and outside of their boot, highlight the benefit of mastering the basics.
Simplicity is genius and Coever Coaching are advocates of this mantra.
Easy to set-up and execute, this drill will focus on developing your change of direction in a 1 v 1 situation, with a greater onus on substance and not style.
For more technical advice visit Coerver Coaching on YouTube and facebook. For more drills and games from Alf Galustian visit Soccer Session Planner.
Stoke City under-15s demonstrated the drills.
