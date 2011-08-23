Master technique: Running and passing at speed

There are quick players, flair players and technical players. Rarely are there players who combine all three of these disciplines.



When the trio come together a la Brazilian Ronaldo, you have one devastating piece of artillery.



Ok, so we can't transform you into The Phenomenon, but we can help you become a Sunday League shooting star.



Alfred Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching, devised this drill for FourFourTwo Performance, to help you control the ball and find a team-mate at breakneck speed.



For more technical advice visit Coerver Coaching on YouTube and facebook. For more drills and games from Alf Galustian visit Soccer Session Planner.



Stoke City under-15s demonstrated the drills.

