Master technique: Running and passing at speed
By Ben Welch
Turn on the afterburners and keep the ball under your spell, with this drill from Coerver Coaching
There are quick players, flair players and technical players. Rarely are there players who combine all three of these disciplines.
When the trio come together a la Brazilian Ronaldo, you have one devastating piece of artillery.
Ok, so we can't transform you into The Phenomenon, but we can help you become a Sunday League shooting star.
Alfred Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching, devised this drill for FourFourTwo Performance, to help you control the ball and find a team-mate at breakneck speed.
For more technical advice visit Coerver Coaching on YouTube and facebook. For more drills and games from Alf Galustian visit Soccer Session Planner.
Stoke City under-15s demonstrated the drills.
