Master technique: Ball mastery part two
By Ben Welch
Work on this drill from Coerver Coaching and the ball will stick to you like metal to a magnet
Are you left chasing your first touch like a piece of paper in the wind? If the answer to this questions is yes, than we have the remedy for your problem: Ball mastery with Coerver Coaching.
In this particular offering, it's not just your foot control that counts, but your head and chest. Work on this drill in training and the ball will become your team-mate rather than your opponent.
For more technical advice visit Coerver Coaching on YouTube and facebook. For more drills and games from Alf Galustian visit Soccer Session Planner.
Stoke City under-15s demonstrated the drills.
