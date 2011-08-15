Master technique: Ball mastery part one
By Ben Welch
Learn how to dance with the ball at your feet, by introducing this Coerver Coaching drill into your training sessions
As England search for an answer to their technical deficiencies and the world marvels at Barcelona's fantasy football, FourFourTwo Performance teamed up with Coerver Coaching to design a set of drills aimed at improving ball mastery.
No matter how old you are or what level you play, it's never too late to improve your game and this drill will help you transform into the Sunday League Xavi (Or Danny Murphy, who was the Premier League's record passer last season, completing 2,330).
For more drills and games from Alf Galustian visit Soccer Session Planner.
Stoke City under-15s demonstrated the drills.
