Master technique: Speed with the ball

Raw pace and speed with the ball are two different things. Both pose a threat to the opposition's defence, but one is an unruly scatter gun, while the other is a weapon of swift, surgical precision.



If you would rather find yourself under the umbrella of the latter, then watch this drill from Coerver Coaching.



Incorporating, dribbling, speed, decision making, finishing and even tackling, this exercise will improve your ability to carry and use the ball with controlled haste.



For more technical advice visit Coerver Coaching on YouTube and facebook. For more drills and games from Alf Galustian visit Soccer Session Planner.



Stoke City under-15s demonstrated the drills.

