Michael Mancienne: How to be a ball playing centre back

“Whenever I try to bring the ball out of defence I make a mess of it. Can you help?”

Charlie Greenwood, via email

Michael Mancienne says:

“When I pick the ball up from the keeper, I’m always looking to pass the ball forward. But if there is nothing on, then you need to stay relaxed and not give the ball away.



You’re playing in a vital position, so if you slip up with the ball at your feet, the chances are the opposition are going to score.



Stay calm and dribble the ball out, or even be confident enough to look to the sides and maybe play a one-two with one of the full-backs.



Either way, you are creating space for team-mates by shifting the opposition into positions they don’t want to be in – they’ve got to come looking for the ball.



If there is an option in midfield, make that short pass. If not, then there’s no shame in hitting the ball long, provided it’s into the right areas.



If you’ve got a forward who is quick then you can put the ball in the channels for him to race on to, whereas if it’s a player who can hold the ball up, then try to dink a ball up to him so the team can build an attack from there."



