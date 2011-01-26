Rio Ferdinand: Playing out from the back

Long gone are the days when defenders were just foot soldiers – built for throwing their bodies in the way of howitzers, metal studs, iron foreheads and sharp elbows.



Now they’re 21st century Dogs of War – more T1000 than Terminator.



When Rio Ferdinand broke into the West Ham first team and started following up industrial strength tackles with stylish pirouettes past blood curdling tackles, the football world stood up and took notice.



Technically adept defenders were the future. Ferdinand has since gone on to captain Manchester United and England, mixing grit with grace.



Watch this video to hear Rio’s top tips on playing the ball out from the back.

Rio enlisted the help of James Milner, Ashley Cole and Aaron Lennon to help ‘mentor’ the four UK hopefuls. To follow their progress visit www.facebook.com/nikefootball

