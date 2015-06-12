Out-jump your opponent

Bored of lifting weights and seeing no gains on the pitch? Let us introduce you to suspension training.



Using this system will build essential core strength and explosive power so you can dominate the opposition.



Why is this type of training so effective? It challenges you to use unique functional movements to increase your mobility and flexibility and improve football specific actions, while avoiding the risk of on-pitch injuries.



To get you in match-winning condition we joined forces with Premier League conditioning coach, Jamie Reynolds, and identified key moves for you to try out.



In this video Reynolds shows you how to perform lunge hops and hurdle hops. These exercises challenge you to drive off one leg with power and land with stability, working the core and lower-limbs.



Your legs might feel like jelly afterwards, but when you step out on to the pitch you’ll be able to jump higher, run faster and shoot harder.



So, hit play and upgrade your game.



Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow@jamie_velocity



