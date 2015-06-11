Lunge your way to explosive power

Bored of lifting weights and seeing no gains on the pitch? Let us introduce you to suspension training.



Using this system will build essential core strength and explosive power so you can dominate the opposition.



Why is this type of training so effective? It challenges you to use unique functional movements to increase your mobility and flexibility and improve football specific actions, while avoiding the risk of on-pitch injuries.



To get you in match-winning condition we joined forces with Premier League conditioning coach, Jamie Reynolds, and identified key moves for you to try out.



Kicking the series off, Reynolds demonstrates the lunge and high knee drives. These exercises will give your legs a punishing workout, forging net-rippling power in your glutes.



Now, go get some!



Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow@jamie_velocity



