Boost your balance and power-up your leap
By Ben Welch
Try this TRX leg workout to build serious leg power and poise
Bored of lifting weights and seeing no gains on the pitch? Let us introduce you to suspension training.
Using this system will build essential core strength and explosive power so you can dominate the opposition.
Why is this type of training so effective? It challenges you to use unique functional movements to increase your mobility and flexibility and improve football specific actions, while avoiding the risk of on-pitch injuries.
To get you in match-winning condition we joined forces with Premier League conditioning coach, Jamie Reynolds, and identified key moves for you to try out.
Many of these actions focus on improving your strength and stability on one leg, because whether you’re running,shooting, dribbling or tackling, you’re doing it on a single stem.
Build yourself a set of tree trucks that Roberto Carlos would look upon with envy and you’ll rule the 90 minutes.
So, give the exercises in this video and go and revolutionize your game.
Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow@jamie_velocity
