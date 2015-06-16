Squat your way to electric pace and high-powered jumps

Bored of lifting weights and seeing no gains on the pitch? Let us introduce you to suspension training.



Using this system will build essential core strength and explosive power so you can dominate the opposition.



Why is this type of training so effective? It challenges you to use unique functional movements to increase your mobility and flexibility and improve football specific actions, while avoiding the risk of on-pitch injuries.



To get you in match-winning condition we joined forces with Premier League conditioning coach, Jamie Reynolds, and identified key moves for you to try out.



If you’re not squatting in the gym – you should be. It’s the staple exercise of any pro footballer’s gym workout. This classic move bolsters your leg strength, especially the all-important glutes, adding oomph to your leap, shot power and speed off the mark.



For the standard version, you sink into position, with a barbell loaded on your back before driving back up to the start position. This should form the foundations of your leg workout, but if you want to try something a bit more dynamic, that tests your single leg strength and core, give the exercises in this video a whirl.



Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow@jamie_velocity



