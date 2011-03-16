Shooting for defenders

When my team has a corner I stand on the edge of the box, but when it comes to me I usually fluff the shot. Do you have any drills that improve shooting?

Micah Richards says:

“This one is tiring but good fun. You stand at a mark facing away from goal and then turn to run to each of the four balls laid out and just shoot on goal, first with your left foot and then with your right.



That’s eight shots in all and even though I’m a defender, my target is always eight. Practice has given me additional power."



