Shooting for defenders
By Ben Welch
Show the strikers how it's done with this shooting drill from Aston Villa's attacking full-back Micah Richards
When my team has a corner I stand on the edge of the box, but when it comes to me I usually fluff the shot. Do you have any drills that improve shooting?
Ross Walter, via email
Micah Richards says:
“This one is tiring but good fun. You stand at a mark facing away from goal and then turn to run to each of the four balls laid out and just shoot on goal, first with your left foot and then with your right.
That’s eight shots in all and even though I’m a defender, my target is always eight. Practice has given me additional power."
