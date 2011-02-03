Rio: Handling different types of striker

Name any top player in the world and Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand will have played against him. More than that, he'll have stopped him.

Big or small, quick or slow, powerful or tricky, Ferdinand has seen them all. So we asked him for the benefit of his experience.

The result is the kind of insight that we guarantee will improve the game of any budding centre-half. Or long-in-the-tooth centre-half. Or in fact, any player in any position.

Watch the video to learn from one of the modern game's greatest defenders.



As part of Nike’s The Chance initiative, a global search for young football talent, Rio has been helping to toughen up the four UK finalists ahead of The Chance world finals to be held in London, January 19-22. 100 players from around the world will take part in the finals and eight will be selected to play for the Nike Academy full time from next season.



Rio enlisted the help of James Milner, Ashley Cole and Aaron Lennon to help ‘mentor’ the four UK hopefuls. To follow their progress visit www.facebook.com/nikefootball

