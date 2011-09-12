Creating in the final third

Football is about making the most of your ventures into the final third, yet often many teams find it difficult to make their visits into the opposition's half count.

As a man who spent the majority of his playing career in enemy territory for the likes of Luton, West Ham, Southampton, QPR and Northern Ireland, Iain Dowie understands the importance of making the right decisions at the business end of the pitch.

Here he is talking about how movement and patience are the key to creating chances and, ultimately, scoring goals.



