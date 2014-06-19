How to create space for a cross

There isn’t a defender or goalkeeper on the planet that wants to see a cross coming into their box. A good delivery causes chaos.



Trying to clear a ball while facing your own goal and holding off a striker is a nightmare.



With teams knowing what a potent weapon this is, they set up defensively to stop it. So how do you counter this?



By isolating the full-back and creating a 2 v 1 situation, says the Nike Academy’s assistant coach, Edu Rubio.



Knowing what to do is one thing, knowing how to do it is another. Thankfully, Rubio does. And he wants to share his secrets with you. Watch this video find out.



