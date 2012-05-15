Tony Carr: Switching play
By Ben Welch
Break down a packed defence by dragging the opposition out of position, says West Ham United's Academy director, Tony Carr
Struggling to create goalscoring opportunities against defensive teams? West Ham United's academy director, Tony Carr, has the solution to your frustrations.
The youth team guru believes the secret to opening up an impenetrable back four is switching the play and getting opposition defenders to leave their posts.
Coaching the Nike Academy, Carr set up this drill to show you how to open up the pitch and exploit space in behind a packed defence.
"You want to try and catch the opposition off guard by dragging them over to one side of the pitch, where we can quickly change the play to the other side of the pitch to exploit the space," Carr explained to FFT.
"It needs to be done quickly, it needs to be done sharply. Once we've got the ball into that wide position, we're asking the wide player to cross the ball as early as possible for the two strikers waiting in the middle."
Watch this video and coach your team the intricacies of switching play from left to right.
Tony Carr is head coach for EA SPORTS’ Love Football Play Football campaign, enabling FIFA 12 fans to transfer their gaming skills from their thumbs to their feet. Watch more exclusive tutorials with Tony starring Wayne Rooney and Vincent Kompany atwww.YouTube.com/easportsfootball
