Ander Herrera: Perfect your rondo

If there’s one drill that helped the Spanish national side become famous as the globe’s best passers, it is the rondo.

Meaning box, it’s an exercise performed on a small grid – often done 3 vs 1, 4 vs 2 or 6 vs 3 – with players in the middle trying to block the ball, and those in possession honing their technique with rapid-fire, accurate pinging.

Manchester United’s Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera is well honed in this art, and here he offers his advice for getting the best out of the exercise.

It’s all about keeping the opposition running, he explains: master that, and you’re half way to understanding how to win matches, tika-taka style...



