Asmir Begovic: Get your body behind a shot
By Ben Welch
The Chelsea goalkeeper tells you how to avoid embarrassment by gathering the ball correctly
It’s tough being a goalkeeper: unlike strikers, who can blunder all game and then make everyone forget their errors by scoring a screamer, we always remember the mistakes that a net-minder makes.
And if there’s one manoeuvre that can lead to a ‘keeper getting egg on their face, it’s the simple-looking act of gathering the ball into your body.
Do it wrong, with your hands forward too early, and you can end up guiding the sphere into your own net. Here, Chelsea’s Asmir Begovic explains the basics of making sure that it ends up nestled in your arms, rather than anywhere else…
Recommended for you:
Asmir Begovic: How to catch the ball
Victor Valdes' guide to handling
Goalkeeper training drills: Improve your handling
Victor Valdes' guide to collecting crosses
Goalkeeper training drills: Dealing with crosses
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.