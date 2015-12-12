Asmir Begovic: Get your body behind a shot

It’s tough being a goalkeeper: unlike strikers, who can blunder all game and then make everyone forget their errors by scoring a screamer, we always remember the mistakes that a net-minder makes.

And if there’s one manoeuvre that can lead to a ‘keeper getting egg on their face, it’s the simple-looking act of gathering the ball into your body.

Do it wrong, with your hands forward too early, and you can end up guiding the sphere into your own net. Here, Chelsea’s Asmir Begovic explains the basics of making sure that it ends up nestled in your arms, rather than anywhere else…



