Goalkeeper training drills: Improve your handling
By Ben Welch
Use this drill from Andrew Sparkes, Swansea City's head of academy goalkeeping, to ensure you keep hold of every shot
Set up
Position a server roughly six yards from goal with a supply of eight balls.
Action
Server quickly moves along the line, hitting rapid-fire shots straight at the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper has to catch each strike cleanly before discarding the ball and preparing for the next shot.
Reps 8
Sets 3
How it helps
Challenges goalkeeper to keep their eye on the ball, whilst moving feet swiftly and using the W grip to make each save.
Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy
