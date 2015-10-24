Goalkeeper training drills: Improve your handling

Set up

Position a server roughly six yards from goal with a supply of eight balls.

Action

Server quickly moves along the line, hitting rapid-fire shots straight at the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper has to catch each strike cleanly before discarding the ball and preparing for the next shot.



Reps 8

Sets 3



How it helps

Challenges goalkeeper to keep their eye on the ball, whilst moving feet swiftly and using the W grip to make each save.



Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy





