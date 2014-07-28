Asmir Begovic: How to save penalties

“No matter what I do, I always get beaten on penalties. Have you any tips for saving them?”

Andrew Norman, via Twitter

Asmir Begovic says:

"Doing your homework will give you the best possible chance to save one. As an amateur player this might be difficult, but if you can watch your opponents striking a ball that would be a massive help.



When it actually comes down to facing a penalty, I try to wait as long as possible before deciding which way to go.



I watch the player’s run-up, eyes and body shape, then make a quick decision on which way to dive. It all happens very quickly so you have to be positive and committed.



By waiting as long as possible to decide, you make it more difficult for the penalty taker. If you dive early, you make up the taker’s mind.



More than anything, you have to believe you’re going to save it. Stay calm and stick to your plan. If you start hesitating and questioning yourself, you lose the initiative."



For more football tips see:

How to score penalties

Paul Robinson's guide to saving penalties

Penalty Perfection

Joe Hart's guide to all-round keeping excellence

Managing the pressures of a penalty

Le Tissier: How to take penalties

Ben Foster: How to save penalties