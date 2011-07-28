Become a human catapult
By Ben Welch
Take throw-ins like Rory Delap thanks to Scott Miller, Fulham’s strength and conditioning coach
BENCH PRESS
Sessions: 3 sets
Reps: 6 reps
Times per week: 3 per week
TECHNIQUE: Lie on a flat bench, placing your feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Place your hands shoulder-width apart. Once you feel stable, unrack the bar and begin your first repetition. Lower the bar on a count of four and press upwards on a count of one.
MUSCLES WORKED: Pectoralis major, anterior deltoid, triceps
INCLINE DUMBBELL PRESS
Sessions: 3 sets
Reps: 12 reps
Times per week: 3 per week
TECHNIQUE: Set up an incline bench at 45 degrees. Keep elbows in, lower dumbbells, brushing your ribcage on the downward phase. Lower dumbbells on a count of two and press upwards on one. This will help develop the major muscle groups used in a throw-in.
MUSCLES WORKED: Pectoralis major, anterior deltoid, serratus anterior, triceps
MEDICINE BALL THROW
Sessions: 3 sets
Reps: 6 reps
Times per week: 3 per week
TECHNIQUE: Kneel on a padded mat. Keep your back straight, bring a medicine ball behind your head and simulate a throw-in. Launch the ball as far as you can. As you let go, fall forward onto your hands and do an explosive press-up, pushing yourself into the starting position. After this, a football will feel like a balloon.
MUSCLES WORKED: Latissimus dorsi, triceps, deltoids
Also see:
Improve stability, balance and poise
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.