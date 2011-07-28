Become a human catapult

BENCH PRESS

Sessions: 3 sets

Reps: 6 reps

Times per week: 3 per week

TECHNIQUE: Lie on a flat bench, placing your feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Place your hands shoulder-width apart. Once you feel stable, unrack the bar and begin your first repetition. Lower the bar on a count of four and press upwards on a count of one.

MUSCLES WORKED: Pectoralis major, anterior deltoid, triceps

INCLINE DUMBBELL PRESS

Sessions: 3 sets

Reps: 12 reps

Times per week: 3 per week

TECHNIQUE: Set up an incline bench at 45 degrees. Keep elbows in, lower dumbbells, brushing your ribcage on the downward phase. Lower dumbbells on a count of two and press upwards on one. This will help develop the major muscle groups used in a throw-in.

MUSCLES WORKED: Pectoralis major, anterior deltoid, serratus anterior, triceps

MEDICINE BALL THROW

Sessions: 3 sets

Reps: 6 reps

Times per week: 3 per week

TECHNIQUE: Kneel on a padded mat. Keep your back straight, bring a medicine ball behind your head and simulate a throw-in. Launch the ball as far as you can. As you let go, fall forward onto your hands and do an explosive press-up, pushing yourself into the starting position. After this, a football will feel like a balloon.

MUSCLES WORKED: Latissimus dorsi, triceps, deltoids

