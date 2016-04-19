Benik Afobe: Make a step up in class

Bournemouth forward Benik Afobe knows all about making moves up the divisions: having scored goals past Championship goalkeepers with the likes of MK Dons and Wolves, he’s now mixing it against the Premier League’s best.

The difference? Speed and smarts, according to Benik, who has teamed up with specialist forward coach Superior Striker to offer some pearls of wisdom about how things change when you go up a level. Taking those rare chances that come along is what it’s all about…



Benik Afobe wears the new Solar Gold X15 Primeknit. To add chaos to your game, get yours here #X15 #BeTheDifference adidas.co.uk/football



Recommended for you:

How to catch Wenger's eye

Aaron Cresswell: Bouncing back from rejection

Harry Kane: How to make it pro

Toni Duggan: How to make it pro

Kieran Gibbs: How to make it pro

Theo Walcott: How to make it pro

Asmir Begovic: How to make it pro

Joe Hart: How to make it pro