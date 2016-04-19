Benik Afobe: Make a step up in class
By Ben Welch
Moving up to a higher standard means thinking smarter, says Benik
Bournemouth forward Benik Afobe knows all about making moves up the divisions: having scored goals past Championship goalkeepers with the likes of MK Dons and Wolves, he’s now mixing it against the Premier League’s best.
The difference? Speed and smarts, according to Benik, who has teamed up with specialist forward coach Superior Striker to offer some pearls of wisdom about how things change when you go up a level. Taking those rare chances that come along is what it’s all about…
