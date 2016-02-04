Build a stronger core to run faster
By Nick Moore
Use this workout from Rayan Wilson, director of Back2Action to forge a stronger interior, for a faster exterior
A couple of decades ago, the likes of Ryan Giggs were scoffed at by some old-school football types because they saw the benefits of yoga, pilates, and other targeted exercises that strengthen the core.
But these days – perhaps after witnessing Giggsy and others enjoying implausibly long careers – everyone wants the toughest core available. Get those foundations right, and you’ll be moving faster than ever: and these drills from core know-it-alls Back2Action will definitely help you get there…
This workout was designed by Rayan Wilson, director of Back2Action. Follow @Back_2_Action
