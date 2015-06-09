Be first to the through ball
By Ben Welch
Gallop free of the opposition's defence thanks to this drill from Premier League conditioning coach, Jamie Reynolds
When a through ball gets played in behind the defence and you’re in foot race with the centre back, you don’t want to be the leaden-footed striker that gets outrun.
You might only get one or two chances in a game, so you want to make sure you have the tools to capitalise. Step out on to the pitch with a supercharged sprint speed and lightening quick reactions and you’ll leave the any defender in your wake.
To arm yourself with a quick turn of pace you need to train right and that’s where we can lend a hand. Working with conditioning expert, Jamie Reynolds, who trains Darren Bent and Gabriel Agbonlahor, we’re going to get you faster.
Watch this video to make sure you’re latching on to slide-rule passes and not your marker.
Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow@jamie_velocity
