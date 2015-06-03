Soup up your sprint speed
By Ben Welch
Make sure your body and mind can find top speed when it matters most, thanks to this drill from Premier League conditioning coach, Jamie Reynolds
Speed reigns supreme on the pitch. And we’re not just talking about running speed. We’re talking about speed of thought.
If you’re brain is able to process situations faster, it can fire messages to your muscles quicker, enabling you to react sooner. In short, you’ll be a step head of the rest.
To get you motoring, we enlisted the help of Premier League conditioning, Jamie Reynolds.
Reynolds, who works with Darren Bent, has devised a drill that works your response time, acceleration, sprint speed and finishing. Four for the price of one.
Hit play, check it out and then get yourself down to the local park to try it out.
Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow@jamie_velocity
For more football tips see:
Beat your man to the ball
Be quicker off the mark
Get rapid-fire footwork
Change direction in a flash
Be first to the through ball
Supercharge your engine
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.