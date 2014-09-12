Core strengthening workout

There’s more to a rock solid core than six-pack abs. Sure, we all want to look like Ronaldo when we whip our top off, but having a strong trunk under the surface will pay dividends on the pitch.



Your balance will improve for one – and that’s important when you’re going to shoulder-to-shoulder on the 5-a-side pitch.



All forces pass through your body’s core – if that’s study and powerful, your actions – kicking, running, jumping – will all be executed with greater strength and stability.



So how do you sculpt a steely mid-section? Watch this video and follow the simple workout provided by strength and conditioning coach, Michael Amoah.

Mitre Star is an online hub designed to improve your 5-a-side game.



