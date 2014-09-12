Core strengthening workout
By Ben Welch
Improve your performance with a super strong core
There’s more to a rock solid core than six-pack abs. Sure, we all want to look like Ronaldo when we whip our top off, but having a strong trunk under the surface will pay dividends on the pitch.
Your balance will improve for one – and that’s important when you’re going to shoulder-to-shoulder on the 5-a-side pitch.
All forces pass through your body’s core – if that’s study and powerful, your actions – kicking, running, jumping – will all be executed with greater strength and stability.
So how do you sculpt a steely mid-section? Watch this video and follow the simple workout provided by strength and conditioning coach, Michael Amoah.
Mitre Star is an online hub designed to improve your 5-a-side game. It has expert tips and useful advice to help you and your team in 4 key areas: tactics, technique, fitness and nutrition.For more tips and advice see #mitrestar, @mitresports, www.facebook.com/mitre and instagram.com/mitre
For more 5-a-side tips see:
Turn a defender inside out
Speed up your attack
Control the ball under pressure
Supercharge your reaction speed
Fuel for 5-a-side
Boost your speed off the mark
Build explosive change of direction
Keep possession in tight spaces
Improve strength, balance and agility
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.