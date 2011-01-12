Strengthen your core

1 Front plank

What to do

5-10 reps | 4-8 sets per session | 3 times per week



Technique

Assume the press-up position, but supporting your weight on your forearms and the balls of your feet. Tense your glutes and keep your trunk straight. To begin, do multiple sets for a short period of time (10 to 20 seconds), and then gradually do fewer sets for a longer time. Breath normally – don’t hold it.



Muscles worked

Front abdominals

2. Side plank

What to do

5-10 reps | 4-8 sets per session | 3 times per week



Technique

Lie down on your right or left side, supporting yourself on your forearm and the outside of your foot. Lift your hips off the ground and make sure they’re aligned with your shoulders and feet. Your body must maintain a straight line. To keep it steady squeeze your core muscles tight.

Muscles worked

Side abdominals





3. Glute bridge

What to do

5-10 reps | 4-8 sets per session | 3 times per week



Technique

Lay on your back, place your feet hip-width apart and put your feet flat on the floor so your knees bend at a 90-degree angle. Pushing with your feet, lift your hips up from the floor. Tighten your core, hold the tension and make a straight line from the bend of your knee to your upper torso. Hold for a second and repeat.



Muscles worked

Glutes, hamstring, lower back



For for football tips see:

Build a stronger core

Core strengthening workout

Build a rock-solid core

Build endurance and a rock solid core