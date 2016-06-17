Cesc Fabregas: How to find space as a playmaker

If the opposition sets their biggest, baddest guard dog on you, take it as a compliment. It means you’re doing something right. They’re so worried you’re going to tear them apart, they’re willing to sacrifice one of their men just to hound you out of the game.

This might have worked in the past, but not now – not since you shrewdly watched this video and plugged yourself into the football brain of Cesc Fabregas.

The Spaniard spends every weekend escaping professional pursuers who have been sent out to ruin his game.

Thankfully Fabregas has picked up a few tricks over the years, which has enabled him to shake off any unwanted shadows.

The Chelsea playmaker doesn’t want to see spoilers stifling your game either so he’s been kind enough to pass his tips on to us. Watch the video and pay close attention.



