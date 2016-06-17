Cesc Fabregas: How to find space as a playmaker
By Alec Fenn
Chelsea’s midfield conductor shares some handy tips on giving a man marker the slip
If the opposition sets their biggest, baddest guard dog on you, take it as a compliment. It means you’re doing something right. They’re so worried you’re going to tear them apart, they’re willing to sacrifice one of their men just to hound you out of the game.
This might have worked in the past, but not now – not since you shrewdly watched this video and plugged yourself into the football brain of Cesc Fabregas.
The Spaniard spends every weekend escaping professional pursuers who have been sent out to ruin his game.
Thankfully Fabregas has picked up a few tricks over the years, which has enabled him to shake off any unwanted shadows.
The Chelsea playmaker doesn’t want to see spoilers stifling your game either so he’s been kind enough to pass his tips on to us. Watch the video and pay close attention.
The new PUMA Tricks evoPOWER 1.3, evoSPEED SL and evoSPEED 1.5 along with the Tricks evoTRG apparel, ball and evoPOWER glove are available to purchase online at www.puma.com and in stores worldwide
For more football drills see:
Play like Spain: Fast combinations: Part one
Play like Spain: Fast combinations: Part two
Play like Spain: Pass under pressure
Play like Spain: Make the killer pass
Play like Spain: Fast finishing
Play like Spain: Training guides
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.