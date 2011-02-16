Don Goodman: Improve endurance

Fitness can be the difference between winning and losing. As one team runs out of steam in the dying minutes of a game, the opposition sweep up field with a lung busting effort to clinch victory.



Innate ability is a gift from the football gods, but endurance is something you can improve with hard work and the right programme.



Clocking up more than 570 games in 20 years as a professional footballer, former Sunderland striker Don Goodman knows a thing or two about the importance of fitness.



In this video Goodman imparts his experience and expertise with his top three tips for enhancing stamina to boost match performance.



